He was born and raised in Erwin and was a son of the late Gladys Nelson. Dennis was of the Christian faith. He was a United States Army veteran and served in the Vietnam War where he received the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star and other commendations. He worked and retired from the United States Forestry Service after 30 years of service. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by brothers: Arnold, Manuel, Curtis and Gene Nelson.

Dennis Nelson has left behind to cherish his memories:

Wife of 38 years and love of his life: Brenda Ambrose Nelson, of Erwin;

Special sister and brother-in-law: Debbie and Tony Estep, of Erwin;

Special brother, who was always there for him: Mike Nelson, of Bristol, TN;

Brothers: Ronald Nelson, of GA; Rick Nelson, of TN; Jimmy Nelson, of TN;

Special sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Gaye and Runt Whitson, of Erwin;

Special people in his life: Candi and McKaine Poole

Special Nephews: Travis and Trent Allen; Joe and Gage Ambrose; Several other nieces and nephews;

Good friends: Guy Street, Phil Allen, Scott Whitson, Dinah and George Riddle and Daniel Webster.

At Dennis’ request, he was cremated with no visitation or services. The family will attend a private committal service at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Dennis Nelson through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.