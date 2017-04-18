Brenda worked many jobs in her lifetime including twenty-one years as a beautician but her favorite was at the Johnson City Medical Center as a kitchen aide and interacting with patients as hostess for six years. Her most important work was being a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Elizabethton. All who knew her agreed – Brenda was so easy to love!

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, David Ramsey; two brothers, Frank Brooks and Randy Brooks and one niece, Robin Brooks. She joyfully looked forward to meeting these again in her heavenly home. Those who will miss her deeply include her husband of thirty-eight years, Paul Eugene Wilson, of the home; one daughter, Natalie Hensley and husband James “Jimbo”, Jonesborough, TN; two sons, Eric Ramsey and Randy Ramsey, both of Piney Flats, TN; one step-son, Paul Wilson Jr., Johnson City, TN; one step-daughter, Karen Davis and husband Aaron, Jonesborough, TN; one brother, Dr. Michael Brooks and wife Diane, Helena, AL; three sisters, Lois Perry, Johnson City, TN, Jean Houston and husband Jerry, Elk Park, NC and Norma Johnson and husband Darty, Elizabethton, TN; six grandchildren, Joshua Vittatoe, Brooke Vance, Hunter Baird, Brittany Bare, Danielle Morrow and Samantha Davis. Nine great-grandchildren and sixteen nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to honor the life of Brenda Kay Brooks Ramsey Wilson will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, April, 20, 2017 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Travis Tyler and Rev. Norman Loveless officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. on Thursday prior to the funeral service. Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, April 21, 2017 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 A.M. on Friday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Wilson family. Office: (423) 543-5544.