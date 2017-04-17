Viva Lee Virginia Heck

Ms. Heck had lived most of her life in Johnson City and was a daughter of the late Lawrence C. and Viola Katherine Burgess Cox. Prior to her retirement, Ms. Heck had worked as a real estate agent for several years. She was of the Methodist faith. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.

Ms. Heck leaves behind to cherish her memories; one son, Larry Hodge and wife, Kim of Johnson City; two daughters, Margo A. Hodge of Johnson City; Melodye C. Revell and husband, Larry of Bulverde, Texas; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren also survive.

She had a tremendous love for her family, children and grandchildren.

We would like to extend a special thanks to Erwin Health Care and staff for the excellent care given to Viva.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions in memory of Ms. Heck to The Humane Society of Washington County, 2101 West Walnut Street, Johnson City, TN 37604.

It was her wish to be cremated.

Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Heck family through our complimentary, interactive Book of Memories at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com.

Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Heck family. (423) 743-1380.