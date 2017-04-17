Tonia Ruth Gregg

Survivors include her father, James Gregg; an uncle, Clarence Gregg and his wife, Lucille; an aunt, Carolyn Mobly and husband, Eddie; several cousins, Susanne and Jay Robbins, Kathy and Danny Smith, Linda and Steve Payne, Randy McKinney, Michael McKinney and Pat and Randy Woodward.

Funeral services for Tonia will be conducted at 7:00 PM Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Dr. Wayne Emery officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Doug Long, Roger Fillers, Johnny Barnes, Mike McKinney, Alex Payne, Mike Smith, Randy Woodward and Andy Guinn. Honorary pallbearers will be Ralph Bible, Tommy Smith of Myrtle Beach, SC and the wonderful members of Unaka Avenue Christian Church, also her many neighbors who loved Tonia; The family would like to give special thanks to Joann Bible, Cassidy Guinn and the wonderful and caring staff of Lakebridge Health Care Center.

