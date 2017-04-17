logo

Tonia Ruth Gregg

• Today at 2:50 PM

JOHNSON CITY - Tonia Ruth Gregg, 55, of Johnson City passed away Sunday, April 16, 2017 in the Lakebridge Health Care Center after a brief illness. She was a native of Johnson City and was the daughter of James Gregg of Johnson City and the late Ruth McKinney Gregg. Tonia was a member of the Unaka Avenue Christian Church. She went to Keystone Special Education School. Tonia loved everyone and never met a stranger, she loved life.

Survivors include her father, James Gregg; an uncle, Clarence Gregg and his wife, Lucille; an aunt, Carolyn Mobly and husband, Eddie; several cousins, Susanne and Jay Robbins, Kathy and Danny Smith, Linda and Steve Payne, Randy McKinney, Michael McKinney and Pat and Randy Woodward.

Funeral services for Tonia will be conducted at 7:00 PM Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Dr. Wayne Emery officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Doug Long, Roger Fillers, Johnny Barnes, Mike McKinney, Alex Payne, Mike Smith, Randy Woodward and Andy Guinn. Honorary pallbearers will be Ralph Bible, Tommy Smith of Myrtle Beach, SC and the wonderful members of Unaka Avenue Christian Church, also her many neighbors who loved Tonia; The family would like to give special thanks to Joann Bible, Cassidy Guinn and the wonderful and caring staff of Lakebridge Health Care Center.

Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home.