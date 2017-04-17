Reba Cornwell Hall

She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 50 years, Jay Hall; great granddaughter, Joplin Hall-Leonard; sister, Margaret Fox.

Reba is survived by her sons, Sam Hall of the home, Ricky and Ramona Hall of Gray; granddaughters, Kristy Hall of Bristol, TN, Cassidy Hall-Leonard of Bristol, TN and Rachel Hall of Gray; grandsons, Samuel Hall and wife, Hannah of Gray, Jeremiah Hall of Gray, Clay Corder of Dungannon, VA; great grandchildren, Helen and Brooklyn Hall-Leonard and Clayton Hall; sisters, Launa Ford and Shirley Cornwell, both of Gray; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Mike and Tammy Corder, Cindy Brinkley and Deborah Begley.

The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” for the long term care from Dr. Ronald Hunter, staff at Kingsport Primary Care, nursing staff of Amedisys Hospice for their care during Reba’s illness, especially Mary.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 18 from 12 to 2 in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. at East Tennessee Memory Gardens. Gray Funeral Home is proud to serve the family of Reba Hall. www.grayfuneralhome.net