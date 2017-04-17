logo

BLUFF CITY - Mrs. Deladis W. Horne, age 78, of Bluff City, Tennessee, passed away Sunday (April 16, 2017) at NHC Healthcare in Johnson City, Tennessee. Born June 11, 1938 in Buchanan County, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late George Earvin and Mindie Lee Tiller Wilson. She had taught elementary education in Russell and Buchanan County areas for 33 ½ years and was a lifetime member of the NEA and VEA. Having been a Christian since she was seven years old, she was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church in Jonesborough, Tennessee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, David E. Horne, and one brother, Earnest Wilson.

Survivors include her husband of sixty years, Raymond Horne of the home; one son, Jeffery Horne and wife, Debbie of Hughesville, Maryland; three grandchildren, Joshua Horne and wife, Lacy of Johnson City, Tennessee, Sarah Smith of Abingdon, Virginia, and Tristan Horne of Mountain City, Tennessee; five great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Joshua, Jacob, Madison, and Mackenzie.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday in the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel, Honaker, Virginia with Pastor Jake Herron and Rev. Roy Lee Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Greenhills Memory Gardens at Claypool Hill, Virginia.

Relatives and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home after 6:00 PM Tuesday.

