2 Timothy 4:7-8

Judy L. Carr, 58, of Johnson City, entered through the gates of heaven into her eternal home on Saturday, April 15, 2017.

Judy was a native of Johnson City. She was a daughter of the late Robert and Mary Smith Hutton.

Judy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She faithfully attended Watauga Flats Church of God for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Laura Shell, whom she called “Little Granny”; one sister, Jackie Gutierrez; one brother, Tommy Hutton; and father-in-law, Charles E. Carr, Sr.

Survivors include: her husband of over 42 years and devoted caregiver for the past 35 years, Rick Carr; three daughters, Jennifer Carr and her spouse Ricky Smith, Heather Carr and her spouse Roger Lee, and Vickie Carr and her spouse Aaron Magaña; three granddaughters whom she adored very much, Maisie Smith, Makenzie Smith, and Mikayla Lee; mother-in-law, Betty Walker; special sister-in-law, Diane Bishop and husband Harold; other loving in-laws; special fur-babies, Ringo and Buddy; and several brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.

The family of Judy Carr will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2017 in the Morris-Baker Dogwood Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm Wednesday under the direction of Rev. Estel Williams and Lester Guinn. A committal service is scheduled for 11:00 am Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be: Harold Bishop, Sr., Harold Bishop II, Chad Bishop, Roger Lee, Ricky Smith, Kevin Burkey, and James “Buster” Hodge. Minister, family, and friends are requested to meet at Morris-Baker by 10:30 am Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.

