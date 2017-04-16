Jeff attended Bunker Hill Christian Church. He enjoyed being outdoors and fishing. He loved spending time with his family and friends and was looking forward to the birth of his first granddaughter.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife who was his best friend and partner in life for twenty-eight years, Susan Bullock Finney of the home; his son, Travis Smithdeal and his wife, Shelley of Elizabethton; one brother, Jerome Finney and his wife, Angie of Elizabethton; and his mother-in-law, Ruby Arlene Bullock of Elizabethton. Many other family and friends also survive.

A graveside service to honor the life of Jeff Finney will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at the Emmert Cemetery with Mr. Travis Smithdeal, Mr. Curtis Booher and Mr. Patrick Mitchell officiating. Active pallbearers will be Tim Williams, Steve Dugger, Tyler Trusler, David Finney, Greg Dugger, Anthony Mills, Will Dugger and Colby Dugger. Everyone will meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 10:15 AM on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery. The family will receive friends at the residence at any time.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Bunker Hill Christian Church Building Fund, 490 Bunker Hill Road, Bluff City, TN, 37618.

