Velma Jean Jones Hall

Velma was born in Scott County, IN to the late Ernest Jackson and Mary Louise Kelley Jones.

After graduating from Indiana Business College in 1948, Velma started her career as a secretary at Eli Lilly in Indianapolis before marrying in 1954.

As the minister’s wife, Velma played a crucial part in the growth and development of Ashland Terrace Christian Church from 1956 to 1967.

In 1967, Velma and her husband Bob moved to Johnson City, TN where Bob became a professor at Milligan College. It was there that Velma worked as a secretary for several years.

Velma was a faithful member of Grandview Christian Church for 50 years. She served in many different roles during her time at Grandview. She was a long time member of the Missions and Worship teams, was active in the Calling Group, and served as Grandview’s first female elder.

In addition to her parents, Velma was preceded in death by her brother, Orville Lee Jones.

Survivors include: her husband of 63 years, Dr. Robert B. Hall; one daughter, Mary Katherine Hall; two sons, Robert J. Hall and his wife Lisa and John B. Hall; three grandchildren, Robert Colby Hall, Kylie Elizabeth Hall and Anna Katherine Hall; one brother, Raymond Jones; and two sisters, Clara Adkins and Lola Talbert.

The family of Velma Hall will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Grandview Christian Church. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Aaron Wymer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grandview Christian Church, 300 University Parkway, Johnson City, TN 37604 or Doctors Without Borders, 333 7th Ave., New York, NY 10001-5004.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Hall family. (423) 282-1521