GREENEVILLE - Rev. Alfred Rhea Cutshall, age 87, of Greeneville, Tennessee, died April 14, 2017 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born April 15, 1930 to Manley Cutshall and Viva Fillers Cutshall of the River Hill Community of Greene County. He attended Debusk School and Amity Church as a child. His father died at age 31, leaving his young bride to raise his four sons, Alfred being the oldest at 11 years. He was employed by the Austin Tobacco Company, and was later a shift foreman at George C. Moore Company in Greeneville.

Alfred accepted Christ as his Savior at age 18 during the pastorate of Rev. Elmer Casteel at People’s Tabernacle Church. He met and married Lois Leota Bible, and they married in July, 1950. He and Lois answered God’s call to preach the Gospel, and served as pastor of Center View Free Will Baptist Church in Newport for more than two years. Later, the Reverend T. F. Lewis was retiring as pastor of Limestone Free Will Baptist Church, and asked Alfred to pray in earnest that God meet the needs of the family and preach the Gospel there.

“Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.” Joshua 1:9

In 1967, he accepted God’s call to preach the Gospel and win souls in the small town of Limestone. Soul-winning and preaching the Gospel from the King James Bible, revivals that sometimes lasted two weeks or more and some services not ending until past ten o’clock at night was the normal. In times past, the church would occasionally have bake sales, etc. to fund their small projects, but he objected to this saying that if the members of the church would practice tithing, there would be no need for such sales, believing that nothing should be sold within the House of the Lord. Many people accepted Christ, the congregation grew to nearly 300, and the need for a new church building was quickly approaching.

“Commit thy way unto the Lord; trust also in Him; and He shall bring it to pass.” Psalm 37:5

He scouted for a piece of property and daily he drove to a hillside within one mile of the old church. He prayed each day as he stood on this land that if it be His will, that God would find a way for this property to become available, as it was not for sale. God answered the prayers, and soon a new church building was built there on Old State Route 34 in Limestone. Alfred earned the respect not only of the community, but of the entire Free Will Baptist Association nationwide. He boldly served the needs of the church and community, along with his faithful wife, for 36 years.

“Go ye therefore and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost; teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen.” St. Matthew 28:19,20.

Under their leadership and witness of Christ and the Cross, many people were saved and many men answered the call to preach the Gospel and lead congregations here and abroad as missionaries. He encouraged them and their wives, giving them the chance to preach from the pulpit of their home church, just as a father figure would guide and instruct.

After leading the congregation at Limestone, Alfred felt it was time to step down as pastor, and he continued to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ for many years. He and his wife returned to their home and hometown of Greeneville, where he attended Mount Bethel Free Will Baptist Church. So beloved by the community, the pastors, friends, and citizens were frequent visitors to their home and many looked to their advice, experience, and prayers and sought guidance from the elder. They knew that any counsel or advice he offered would be first prayerfully considered and the answers would be found in God’s Word alone. Alfred was an expert gardener, a farmer, an avid Atlanta Braves fan, but his deepest love was for God’s Word and he and Lois were found anywhere and anytime the church doors were opened at The Lord’s House.

Survivors in addition to his wife of 67 years, Lois, are his son and daughter-in-law: Gary Lynn and Barbara Jaynes Cutshall of Chuckey, who met at the church as sweethearts 45 years ago and were married by Alfred; his special daughter and son-in-law: Kathy and Davy Willett; grandchildren: Stephen Ryan Cutshall and his wife, Alyson Christianson Cutshall, Whitney Brooke Cutshall, LeAnne Bailey, Daniel Bailey and wife, Kim Bailey; great grandchildren include: Danielle Miller, Makayla Bailey, Abigail Bailey, and MacCormack Ryan Cutshall; a new great-great granddaughter, Maleigha Dalton; step-grandchildren: Laura and Ronnie McAmis, Chelsey Culter, Kian McAmis, Matt Willett, Anna Willett, Katy Willett, Kevin Willett, Joseph Willett, Amanda Willett, Alexis Willett, and Aaron Willett and children; brothers and sisters-in-law: Wayne and Wanda Cutshall of Afton, Glen and Sarah Cutshall of Greeneville; brother-in-law and wife: Anthony “Tony” Bible and Teresa “Dottie” Bible; Novella McCamey and son, Brandon McCamey; Shirley and Buck Foshie; and two sisters-in-law: Delores Cutshall and Betty Bible.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, were a brother, Leathan Cutshall of Ohio; brother-in-law, Junior Bible; and a sister-in-law: Selma Brown.

He had a host of friends, but among those friendships that remained until life’s end were those of Harvey and Madge Crain, Janice and Ralph Shipley, Dewey and Willie Hensley, and Howard and Barbara Broyles.

Friends and family will be received at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home on Resurrection Sunday, April 16, 2017 from the hours of 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 17, 2017, at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with interment following in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens, Asheville Highway, Greeneville.

The family wishes to thank pastors and long-time friends, whom Alfred loved and respected deeply: Reverend Tim Broyles, Rev. Gary Gentry, and Reverend Tim Roach for their love, concern, and directing the services; also, for Patti Phillips, Judy Fritts, and Kathy McNease.

Active pallbearers will include Daniel Bailey, Stephen Cutshall, Scotty Cutshall, Matt Willett, Kevin Willett, and Terry Cutshall, all loved deeply.

