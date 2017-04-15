Mrs. Helen Ruth Dance Tate

She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Ruth Tate Dugger, Forrest G. Dugger; grandchildren, Forrest Tate Dugger; Catherine H. Livesay and her husband, Jim; Darlene D. Buck and her husband, Anthony; Trina C. Dugger; step-grandchildren, Terri Lethcoe and her husband, Dr. Gary Lethcoe; and their children, David Lethcoe, Adam Lethcoe and his wife Sarah, and their daughter, Presley Kate; Susan Tate Green; Doris Tate; great-grandchildren, James E. Livesay, III and his wife, Amber; John L. Livesay; Joshua A. Buck; Evan M. Buck; Diana K. Jones and her husband, Ethan; great-great-grandchild, Jayden E. Buck; nephews Edward Dance and his wife, Cindy, and their son, Alex Dance; John Dance and his wife, Carolyn; nieces, Joi Dance; Bonnie Dance Thornton and her husband, James and their children, Bonnie Lee and Matthew; Kathy Gallaher and her husband, Edwin, and their children, Kay Lynn and James.

Mrs. Tate loved God and gave Him all the credit for her success in life and business. She was a member of First Baptist Church where she served as a Training Union leader for youth and worked in the kitchen. She was a member of the Fidelis Class until she was too ill to attend. She faithfully supported the church and listened to the radio sermons, read her Bible and encouraged others to attend church and serve the Lord.

She was the Owner of Tate’s Ladies Apparel for fourteen years and a runner-up for the Tennessee Retail Merchant of the Year in 1974. She served as president of the Downtown Merchants Association for two terms and was a member of the Chamber of Commerce. She was a board member of the State of Tennessee Retail Merchants and received a commendation from Gov. Ned McWherter for her civic service. She was also a member of the Urban Renewal Merchants of Elizabethton and was responsible for the downtown music. She was instrumental in opening the alley to Elk Avenue and for the paved parking lots behind the downtown businesses. She also was the former owner of Tate’s-Eat-a-Bite which was sold to Dino Senesi for Dino’s Restaurant. During WWII she had the Columbia Restaurant. Mrs. Tate spent twenty-five years on Elk Avenue in several capacities.

A Graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at 2:00 PM at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Rev. Todd Hallman officiating. Active pallbearers will be James Livesay, John Livesay, III, Joshua Buck, Evan Buck, Forrest Tate Dugger and Alex Dance. Other pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 12:30 – 1:30 PM prior to the graveside service on Tuesday at Tetrick Funeral Home or at the residence at other times.

