Jo Ruth Counts-Hughes

Survivors include her husband, Lester W. Hughes; three brothers, Hugh Boone of Spruce Pine, NC, Harry Anderson of Piney Flats and McDonald Anderson of Johnson City; two step-sons, Les Hughes of Ohio and Mark Hughes of Georgia; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mrs. Hughes will be conducted at 7:00 PM Monday, April 17, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor George Hall officiating. Music will be provided by David Frances and the Musical Voices. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in Salem Cemetery, Washington College area. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:10 PM to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. The family would like to give special thanks to her Pastor and her church family for all of their visits and prayers. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City 423-928-2245.