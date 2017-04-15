Jo Ann Poore Parlier

Mrs. Parlier was a licensed optician at the VA Medical Center Eye Clinic and was of the Christian faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tim Parlier; parents, Henry and Pauline Poore.

She is survived by her brothers, Charles and Connie Poore, Lee and Cindy Poore, Johnny and Kelly Poore; nephew, Joshua Poore; two nieces, Melissa Waldrop and husband, Greg, Whitney Poore; three great nieces, Samara and Mahayla Waldrop and Khloe Shipley.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6:30 P.M. Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at the Fountain of Life Church with Dr. Matthew Young officiating.

To leave an online message for the Parlier family, please visit us @www.tribute-services.com

