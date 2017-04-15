Edward Russell Fennell II

He was preceded in death by his parents Frances and Edward Fennell and a brother Charles Fennell. He was born in Laconia, New Hampshire and grew up in Clearwater, Florida. He was a graduate of Dunedin High School. He was a Vietnam Veteran while enlisted in the Navy. He attended East Tennessee State University on a baseball scholarship. He retired as the Human Resources director for the City of Johnson City. He was a charter member of the Johnson City Radio Controllers Club and was instrumental in the refurbishing of the T33 airplane located at the Bowser Ridge Flying Site. He was also a member of the East Tennessee Thunderbird Club and the Blue Ridge Pioneers RV Club.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years Nancy, daughter Robin and husband Paul, son Edward and wife Ann, five grandchildren Alyssa, Cameron, Cole, Allison, and Carson, brother Noel and wife Shirley, sister Lauretta and her husband Joseph, and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Baseball Program at East Tennessee State University. Please send contributions to: ETSU Advancement, P.O. Box 70721, Johnson City, TN 37614 or visit www.etsu.edu/give. Make checks payable to the ETSU Foundation and include on the memo line the fund name and the name Edward R. Fennell.

