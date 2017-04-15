Ada Elizabeth Proffitt Nave

Left to cherish her memory includes her son and daughter-in-law: Melvin & Shirley Nave, Daughters & sons-in-law: Doris & Waymon Carrier and Diane & Roger Deal. Her Grandsons: Travis Carrier and wife Kim, Granddaughter: Carrie Seely & husband Steven. Great Grandchildren: B rittany Hartman, Kayla Carrier, Breanna Carrier and Emie Seely, and Chase Seely. Great Grandchildren: Ashton & Kye Bates. One Sister-In-Law: Ella Ruth Perry. Numerous nieces & nephews including two special nieces, Teresa Fagan and Linda Russell. A special neighbor: Virginia Depew.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Rusty Verran officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in the Caldwell Springs Cemetery with Pastor Dennis Wilson officiating. Music will be by Teresa Fagan. Active Pallbearers will be: Jerry Fagan, Keith Williams, Travis Carrier, Steven Seely, Chase Seely and Ryan Shoun. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Eddie Shoun, Tim Street, Bill Broome, David Angel, Maynard Peters, her nephews and friends from East Side Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the IPC Physicians and special care givers at Sycamore Springs Assisted Living especially, Janette & Tanya. To those who prefer memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Nave to the Building Fund, Lynn Valley Baptist Church, 1367 Broad Street, Elizabethton, and Tn. 37643. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

