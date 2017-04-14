She was born on January 10, 1933 in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, a daughter of James Austin Long and Gladys Meredith Long Chavicourt.

Amanda loved teaching children and retired from the Dekalb County School System. She received her undergraduate degree from Georgia State University and her Master's from Emory University. She was a member of the Crossnore Presbyterian Church and enjoyed singing in the church choir.

She was preceded in death by her Father, James Austin Long; Mother, Gladys Meredith Long Chavicourt; and son Ben Carroll Frazier.

Amanda leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Husband of 67 years, Benny Frazier of Newland, NC, Daughter, Meredith Fraser ( and husband Blake Fraser) of Snellville, GA, Daughter, Rose Culbreath (and husband John) of Concord, NC, Sister, Mary Tolley of Jackson, MS, Brother, Jim Long of Erwin, TN. She was loved and will be missed by six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service for Amanda Long Frazier will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2017 beginning at 11:00am at Crossnore Presbyterian Church with Reverend Kathy Campbell officiating.

www.rsfh.net

