A native of Hochatown, OK. He was the son of the late Robert and Susie Webb. Mr. Webb was a United States Army veteran who served during the Korean Conflict. He retired from the Johnson City Power Board after a 30 years of service. He was affectionately known as "Moose" by his co-workers. Mr. Webb was a member at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and attended the Duard Aldridge Sunday School Class. He was a member of the Mended Hearts Association for several years. He was an avid gardener, bird enthusiast; but most importantly, he cherished his time with his family and friends. Dalton had a heart of gold, and everyone he knew, he considered family. One of his close friends told him, "You are cut from a very rare cloth. You have taught all of us so much many times without even knowing it. You don't have to be around you very long to realize that you treat people the way you want to be treated. You will help anyone in need whether they deserve it or not. You don't hesitate to try to put a smile back on the face of a crying child. You feed the hungry. You don't walk past a fallen friend without lifting them up." These are the selfless attributes that all who knew Mr. Webb will miss the most.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight siblings.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years, Janice Counts Webb, Jonesborough; his children and their spouses, Linda and Rick Bearfield, Piney Flats, Phillip and Judi Webb, New Braunfels, TX, Greg and Susan Webb, Boerne, TX, and Michael and Debbie Webb, Alpharetta, GA; grandchildren, Jessica and husband Dave, Miranda and husband, Shane, Derrick and fiancé, Sarah, Catherine, Brett and wife, Lauren, Elizabeth and husband, Mike, Cieria, Dazia, Ryan and wife, Jaime, Dalton and wife, Maddi, Evan, Jennifer and husband, Preston, Brian, Kevin and Sarah, and Hannah; great-grandchildren, Levi, Delaney, Eva, Zoe, Brookelyn, Samantha and Addie; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Mountain States Medical Center Hospice, Dr. Bryan Nerren and nurse Heather Green, and to all the visitors who stopped to brighten Mr. Webb's days.

A celebration of life service for Mr. Dalton "Moose" Webb will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, with The Reverend Gerald Casson officiating. A military committal and internment service will follow at 12:30 PM at Temple Hill Memorial Park, 2529 Memorial Drive, Castlewood, VA 24224. Active pallbearers will be Mr. Webb's grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are Steve Constable, Rick Broyles, Joe Wilson, Billy Wilson and Wayne Dulaney. The family will greet friends and share memories on Friday, April 14, 2017, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Tetrick Funeral Services. Those who prefer memorials may make donations to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 225 Princeton Road, Johnson City, TN 37604.

