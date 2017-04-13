Jimmie Hilton, Jr

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, one son, Jimmie Hilton, III and wife, April; one daughter, Delores Snyder, all of Chuckey; three grandchildren: Marley Taylor, Jakob Taylor and Chris Cicora; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friends: Earl Edwards, Glenn Peterson, Ronnie White, John Banner, Ernest and Shelby Williams.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 P. M. Friday, April 14, 2017 until the hour of service at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Earl Edwards and Reverend Kim Casey will officiate at the 8:00 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Inez Chandler. Members of Unicoi Masonic Lodge #681 F&AM will render Masonic Rites and serve as pallbearers. Committal service will be held at 10:00 A. M. Saturday in the Greenwood Cemetery, Tusculum Community. Those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 9:50 A. M. Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Hilton to Knights Templar Eye Foundation, 1033 Long Prairie Road, Suite 5, Flower Mound, TX 75022 or the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

