Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was a member of Central Baptist Church and the William Rigell Sunday School Class. Bob was also a member of Metro Kiwanis Club, a Mason, the Elks Club, and the American Meat Institute. He worked at Oscar Mayer and Kraft Foods for over forty years.

Those left to cherish Bob’s memory include his loving wife, Mary Evelyn Frazier, and his son, Robert B. Frazier, III, of Atlanta, GA.

Robert B. “Bob” Frazier, Jr., was laid to rest at Mountain Home National Cemetery on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at a private graveside service.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Frazier family.