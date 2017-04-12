Bobby Lewis Sluder

Bobby was a lifelong resident of Piney Flats, and son of the late William Lee and Kathleen Neal Sluder.

Bobby served in the National Guard during the Vietnam Era.

He retired from Eastman Chemical Company as a maintenance mechanic.

Bobby was a member of Edgefield United Methodist Church in Piney Flats.

He was an avid golfer, often referred to as the “king” of golfing.

In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by: one sister, Nancy Droke; and three brothers, Chuck Sluder, Hugh Sluder and Dwight Sluder.

Survivors include: his wife of 30 years on Valentine’s Day, Sandy Rader Sluder, of Kingsport; one sister, Mary Evelyn Johnson, of Johnson City; one brother, Bill Sluder and his wife Carlene, of Elizabethton; four children, Bobby Manis and his wife Pam, Missy Manis, Salena Cox and her husband Bryan and Brooke Stewart; five grandchildren, Halie Bradley and her husband Greg, Landon Manis and his wife Summer, Mara Cox, Alaina Tankersley and Olivia Cox; one special grandson, Jakub Stewart; three great grandchildren, Rhylan Tankersley, Addyson Stout and Brady Manis; one special cousin, Harold Sluder; and several nieces, nephews and many special friends.

The family of Bobby Sluder will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday, April 14, 2017 at Morris-Baker. The funeral will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Estel Williams and Rev. Kathie Wilson-Parker officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday at Edgefield Cemetery. For those who wish to go in procession to the cemetery, please meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM Saturday. For those who wish to meet at the cemetery, please arrive by 10:50 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Edgefield United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 745 N. Pickens Bridge Rd., Piney Flats, TN 37686 or Edgefield Burial Association, P.O. Box 791, Piney Flats, TN 37686.

