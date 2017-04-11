logo

Warner Brandon Sizemore

Apr 11, 2017

Warner Brandon Sizemore died April 11th at his daughter’s home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was 91 years old. Born October 23, 1925, in Johnson City, TN, he is pre-deceased by his wife of 51 years, Sylvia Smith Sizemore, and their son, Eric Douglas Sizemore. He leaves four siblings, Stanton Sizemore, Douglas Sizemore, Adair Shanks, and Natalie Bailey (Ben Pat), three children: Beverly Sizemore Furnival (Roger), Sharon Sizemore Hagloch (Gene), and Ronald Howard Sizemore (Amparo), eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Warner graduated from East Tennessee State University and Bob Jones University where he met his wife, and eventually went on to be ordained as a Presbyterian minister, serving for many years at the East Whiteland- now Covenant -Presbyterian Church in Malvern, PA. In the mid-1960’s, he left the ministry to move to the Princeton, NJ, area, and become an assistant to Immanuel Velikovsky, the controversial author of Worlds in Collision. He retired as an associate professor of World Religions at Glassboro State College- now Rowan University- in Glassboro, New Jersey.

The family has chosen cremation. Funeral arrangements are with French Funerals and Cremation Services, 10500 Lomas Blvd., Albuquerque, NM 87112. He will be interred alongside his wife and son at Philadelphia Memorial Park in Frazer, PA, after a private graveside service for the family. A memorial service is planned in Johnson City, TN, on May 20th.