Warner Brandon Sizemore

Warner graduated from East Tennessee State University and Bob Jones University where he met his wife, and eventually went on to be ordained as a Presbyterian minister, serving for many years at the East Whiteland- now Covenant -Presbyterian Church in Malvern, PA. In the mid-1960’s, he left the ministry to move to the Princeton, NJ, area, and become an assistant to Immanuel Velikovsky, the controversial author of Worlds in Collision. He retired as an associate professor of World Religions at Glassboro State College- now Rowan University- in Glassboro, New Jersey.

The family has chosen cremation. Funeral arrangements are with French Funerals and Cremation Services, 10500 Lomas Blvd., Albuquerque, NM 87112. He will be interred alongside his wife and son at Philadelphia Memorial Park in Frazer, PA, after a private graveside service for the family. A memorial service is planned in Johnson City, TN, on May 20th.