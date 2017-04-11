Ms. Barnes was a lifelong resident of East Tennessee. Her greatest joy was loving all of her children and grandchildren. She is the daughter of the late Arthur and Nellie Ward Smith.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Barnes is preceded in death by: one son, James Carmack Jr.; two daughters, Wanda Toppins and Kimberly Carmack; one granddaughter, Candy Toppins; and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include: one daughter, Brenda Percell and her husband Donald C. Percell Jr. of Jonesborough; two sons, Donald Carmack of Jonesborough and Toby and his wife Chandra Carmack of Louisiana; two sisters, Daisy Scism of Jonesborough and Faye Sexton of Greenville; two brothers, Johnny Smith of Jonesborough and David Smith of Kingsport; one grandson, David Toppins; nine grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

The family of Ms. Maggie Carmack Barnes will receive friends from 12 to 2 PM Thursday, April 13, 2017, in the Morris-Baker Dogwood Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2 PM with Pastor Matthew Guy officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 3 PM Thursday at Fairview Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be: David Toppins, Donald Carmack, Dustin Carmack, Toby Carmack, and Joseph Carmack.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Barnes family via www.morrisbaker.com . Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Barnes family. (423) 282-1521