Marie Hamby Bunton

Survivors include Three Children & their spouses: Linda Lou and Rob Thompson, Honea Path, South Carolina, Jimmy & Debbie Bunton and Lori & Vince Hawkins all of Elizabethton. Her Grandchildren: James M. Clouse, April Fox, Cody Bunton, Brandi Davis, Tanner Marshall, Colby & Kasey Hawkins. Her step-grandson: Forrest Thompson. Her brother: Bob Hamby & wife Charlotte, Elizabethton. Her sister: Maxine Howell, Bristol, Tenn. Several nieces & nephews. Her special care giver: Eva Rector.

Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2017 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Tim Tapp officiating. Burial will follow the service. Active Pallbearers will be: Cody Bunton, James Clouse, Colby Hawkins, Shannon Brickey, Jesse Ford and Forrest Thompson. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 207 N. Boone St. # 25, Johnson City, Tenn. 37604. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Friday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Bunton family