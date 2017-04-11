James J. “Denny” Bowman

Denny was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City.

He was a son of the late Robert Wolfe and Janelle Lois Barnett Bowman.

Denny was a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran.

He was a master watchmaker and jeweler, along with his late brother Robert, and the former owner of Bowman Jewelers.

Denny was a former member of the Johnson City Rescue Squad for twenty-five years, where he served as Captain.

He was a member of Heritage Baptist Church.

Denny loved riding motorcycles and took pride in the fact that he had ridden in forty-nine states and much of Canada. Appropriately, he was a Life Member of the Goldwing Road Riders Association.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert W. “Bob” Bowman, Jr.

Denny is survived by his wife of sixty years, Dolores Johnson Bowman; four children, Tina Bowman, Johnson City, Teresa Bowman Vanhooser and husband Mike, Rogersville, AL, Debbie Bowman Holtzclaw and husband Mike, Kingsport, and James “Jay” Bowman, Jr., Johnson City; three sisters, Betty Noell, Columbia, SC, Dorothy “Dotty” Freeman and Clanetta “Clem” Davis, both of Johnson City; one brother, Charles F. “Charlie” Bowman and wife Nancy, Knoxville; eight grandchildren, Kristen Young Stevens, Kayla Young, Jennifer Bowman, Heather Vanhooser Stockeland and husband Christopher, Holly Vanhooser, Wesley Holtzclaw, Marielle Holtzclaw, and Christian Ford; eight great-grandchildren, Dylan, Tyler, and Luke Alford, Samantha Bowman, Ian Mathes, Blaine Dugger, Marlee Stevens, and Jaxon Reynolds; many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be conducted Thursday, April 13, 2017, at 7:00 P.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with the Reverend Dr. Richard Amato, officiating. Special music will be provided by Dwight and Debra Whitworth.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4:30-7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home, and other times at the residence.

The graveside committal service will be held Friday at 10:00 A.M. in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those planning to attend are to meet at the funeral home by 9:30 A.M. Friday to proceed to the cemetery.

Memorials in Denny’s name may be made to Children’s Bible Ministries attn: Camp Tap-A-Win-Go, 111 CBM Camp Road, Watauga TN 37694, or Good Samaritan Ministries of Johnson City, 100 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601.

