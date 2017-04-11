Claire A. White has left to cherish her memories: Husband of 25 years: Samuel H. White; Daughters: Amy Miller and husband, John, Misty Gerometta and husband, John; Christine Albertson and husband, Steve; Sons: Jamie Albertson, Jason White; Grandchildren: Corey, Stephen, Andrea, Alyssa, Alan, Austin, and Lily; Many Nieces and Nephews.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Claire A. White in a funeral service to be at 7:00 PM, Thursday, April 13, 2017 in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home. Bishop John Edwards will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 PM and continue until 7:00 PM on Thursday at Valley Funeral Home. A committal service will be held on Friday, April 14, 2017 at 9:00 AM at Tinker Cemetery in the Ernestville Community. Those who wish to attend will meet at 8:30 AM to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jason White, John Miller, John Gerometta, Reggie Holms, Zane Black, and Steve Sambrano.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in her name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Attn: Memorial Department, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Unicoi County Animal Shelter, 185 N. Industrial Drive, Erwin, TN 37650.

