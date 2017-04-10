Patsy Blaylock

Patsy, a native of Virginia and a longtime resident of Johnson City, was small in stature yet emanated a large presence. She was feisty, witty, and fiercely independent and Patsy was endeared to many folks and animals. She leaves behind her devoted housemate Danny Hall. Patsy’s dog, Popcorn, along with her sweet cats, will sorely miss her. Patsy was genuine and a good friend to many. Her presence no longer on earth is certainly felt.

Patsy made many friends along her journey and she impressed numerous people with her intelligence and will to survive. She will miss the Johnson City Cardinals baseball season this year - one of her passions in life and she was a faithful fan and attendee. Patsy took great care in tending her household, keeping her yard mowed and neat, and her pets fed and healthy. She enjoyed walks to the neighborhood store. Patsy conveyed to her caregivers and support persons on many occasions how much she loved and appreciated them. She was truly blessed and provided with excellent caregivers, neighbors, and friends.

Those who wish to express their sympathy may come to Patsy’s home at 905 Henry Street on Tuesday between noon and 2:00. Patsy’s memorial service will be held on the lawn of her home on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 2:00 to honor her memory and impact on those closest to her. Morris-Baker Cremation Services have provided cremation for Miss Blaylock.

