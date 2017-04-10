Mrs. Britt was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. She was the daughter of the late DeWitt and Mabel Arnette Whitson.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Britt was preceded in death by: two sons, Jeffery and Gregory Dunvant; four brothers, David, Lester, James and Alfred Whitson; and four sisters, Myrtle Heaton, Lucille Price, Lillian Norris and Jo-Ann Barnett.

Survivors include: her husband, Jim Britt; one son, Duncan Dunvant; three grandchildren, Ryan, Benjamin and Christine; two great grandchildren, Eli and Kaden; three brothers, Willard, O’dell and Billy Whitson; one sister, Phyllis Lewis; and several nieces and nephews.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

The family of Mrs. Beulah Britt will have a committal service at 2 PM Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Roselawn Memorial Park with Rev. Roy Yelton officiating.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Britt family via www.morrisbaker.com.