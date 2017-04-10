JONESBOROUGH - Betty Jean Simerly Barnett Taylor, 77, Jonesborough, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2017 at her residence. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Earl & Mary Alice Simerly. She had lived in Jonesborough for a number of years. Betty was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Charles Norman “Doc” Taylor, December 22, 2014, by three brothers: Jay, Howard & Johnny Simerly and four sisters: Ella Jane Hart, Ann Julian, Becky Livingston and Patsy Simerly. Betty was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church, Elizabethton.

Survivors include a son: Chris Barnett, Piney Flats, Two daughters: Janice Mathes & Husband Scott, Gray and Lori Decker and husband Richard, Jonesborough. A Step-Son: Brian Taylor, A step-daughter: Julie Storie. Nine Grandchildren: Haley Lyons, Jessica Barnett, Christy Barnett, Jacob Mathes, Hannah Decker, Zachary Barnett, Tristen Storie, Beth Decker and Adam Decker. A great granddaughter: London McKinney. Three Sisters: Billie Birchfield, of California, Ruby Sloope, North Carolina and Gladys Blevins, Roan Mountain. Several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Bill Greer officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2017 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Thursday will be Richard Decker, Scott Mathes, Jacob Mathes, Keith Culler, Richard Culler and Michaels Holmes. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. To those who prefer, memorials may be made in memory of Betty to the Shriners Hospital for Children 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29605-4255. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Thursday to go to the cemetery.

Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Taylor family 423 543 3839