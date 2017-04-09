Mr. Slayton was a graduate of Milligan College where he received his bachelors degree in Bible and a minor in speech. He retired from the accounts payable department as a clerk for STL Distribution, and was a Minister. He was a Member of First Christian Church of Elizabethton and was presently serving as the associate Minister at Oak Grove Christian Church. He was a man of God who always saw the best in people and loved to serve those around him. He was an avid UT fan and especially loved UT football. He enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles in his spare time and most of all loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren who he loved dearly.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 43 years Pam Slayton, of the home; two sons, Alan Slayton, Of Elizabethton, Matthew Slayton, and his wife Brittany, of Elizabethton; two grandsons, Parker Slayton, of Elizabethton, Oliver Slayton, of Elizabethton; one sister, Judy Townsend, of Huntington Beach, CA. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to honor the life of L. David Slayton will be conducted at 1:00 PM Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Dr. Ted Thomas, Minister, officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Tuesday. The graveside service will be conducted following the service on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbears will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbears will be the Elders at Oak Grove Christian Church.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make Donations to the Oak Grove Christian Church, Mission Fund. 436 Jim Elliot Rd, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

