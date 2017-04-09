logo

Florence Holdren

• Apr 9, 2017 at 3:58 PM

ELIZABETHTON - Mrs. Florence Holdren, age 96, of Elizabethton, TN left this world for her Heavenly Home on Saturday, April 8, 2017 from the Johnson City Medical Center following a brief illness. A native of Carter County, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Alice Blevins Daniels. Mrs. Holdren retired from the Carter County School System as a Cafeteria Manager. She was a member of Borderview Christian Church. She enjoyed gardening, her flowers and spending time with her grand-children. She also enjoyed riding the golf cart around her neighborhood and visiting with her neighbors. Florence proudly still possessed her driver's license which would not have expired until her 100th birthday much to the chagrin of her children.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rinard Holden; a sister, Anna Mae Daniels and a brother, Howard Daniels.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Lynn Holdren, Elizabethton and Jim Holdren, Bowling Green, KY; a daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Jeff McNabb, Jonesborough; two granddaughters, Maia Estes and husband Matt, Knoxville and Alyssa Petrey and husband Jason, Richmond, KY; special friends, Terry Oliver and Suzie Warren and three nieces, Helen Sewell, Sue Prater and Linda Hawthorne.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. Florence Holdren will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Mr. Kirk Langston and Mr. Gerald Holly, ministers officiating. Music will be under the direction of Mr. Scott Reynolds. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday prior to the funeral service.

Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. Scott Fisher, minister officiating. Active pallbearers will be Ray Don Markland, Terry Oliver, Robert Robbins, Rick Colbaugh, Leonard Febuary, Danny Birchette and Steve Burrough Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. James Shipley, Paul Dickenson, Keith Hertzog, Tim Reynolds, Clint Andrews and her Church family. Everyone will meet at the funeral home at 9:15 A.M. on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.

