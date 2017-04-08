Hubert D. “Whitey” Hardin

In addition to his parents, Hubert is preceded in death by brothers Bill and Vernon Hardin, Sister Dorothy Hardin (Harold) Sawyer, and nephews Brian Bailey and Michael Hardin.

Hubert D. Hardin has left behind to cherish his memory: Daughter: Tammy and Dave Thistlethwaite of Jefferson, PA, Son: Timothy Hardin of Jefferson, PA, Sisters: Ann Carathers of Erwin, Betty (Harold) Bailey of Erwin, Brother: Howard and Kathy Hardin of Erwin, Gary Hardin of Erwin, Dwight Hardin of Erwin, Grandchildren: Coco and Joelle Pahanish, Great granddaughter: Lacie Tiberi; Several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; Several cousins and many special friends including Ronald “Rolo” Howell; and His beloved dog Bilo.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Hubert D. Hardin in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 PM Monday, April 10, 2017, in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home with Brother Richard Wilson officiating. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 PM and continue until service time on Monday at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service with military graveside honors will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in the Haun-White Cemetery. Those attending will meet at the cemetery by 10:50AM.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.