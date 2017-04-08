She was born in Dante, Virginia, on July 15, 1922 and raised in Castlewood and St. Paul, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Felix and Ruby Hurd Dickenson. She became a Christian as a young child and lived her faith in word and deed every day thereafter. She was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church.

After graduating from Temple Hill High School in 1939, she attended Mary Washington college in Fredericksburg, Virginia, where she obtained her elementary teaching certificate. Afterwards, she began teaching in a small school near Charlottesville, Virginia. On November 27, 1947, she married Robert Edward Dorton upon his return from military service and the couple moved to Weber City, Virginia, where she continued her teaching career. The couple moved to Kingsport in 1949, and they became life-long residents.

After starting her family, she returned to college at East Tennessee State University where she obtained her BS degree in Education, and later, her certification in library science. She became a third-grade teacher at Lynn Garden Elementary and later took over as school librarian. In addition to teaching, she was also PTA President at Lynn View High School.

Gene retired from teaching in 1982, but her work as a volunteer was just beginning. She served thousands of meals to those in need as an active member of Meals on Wheels. She also volunteered at the Shepherd's Center, Kingsport Public Library, Contact Concern Crisis Hotline, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and Kingsport Community Ministry Center. In 2000, she received a commendation from the White House for her community service in addition to many local awards and recognitions.

She loved parades and taking her grandchildren to Fun Fest. She was a constant reader, and she instilled the love of listening to books and reading books to her many students, her children and her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edward “Ed” Dorton, brother James, and grandchild, Ruby Jeanette.

She was Momma to 3 children: Bob, Jim, and Terri and their spouses Mary Beth, Kathy and George. She was Grandmama to Aaron, Matthew, Daniel, Mary Patricia, Sam, Tim, Kiley, Hilary, Mari Kate, Calleigh, Jennifer, Casey, and Edward. She was Great Grandmama to Molli and Jakob, Rachel, Norah and Janel, Isabel and Carter, Chloe, and Elliott and Miles. She was Sister to James and his wife, Lynn. She was Aunt Gene to Jamie, Greg, Teddy, Jennifer and Eric, Nancy and Henry, Susan and the late Kent. She was Cousin and Friend to Debbie (“Debba”) and friend to so many others.

Special thanks to son-in-law, George Carter, for dedicating seven years to taking care of Gene and Ed including accompanying them to movies, drives around town, daily Scrabble games and especially for being on call 24/7 for unexpected needs.

The family of this amazing woman will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 12 :00 PM on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 200 Bays Cove Trail, Kingsport, Tennessee. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM. Friends and family are also welcome to attend a burial service at Temple Hill Cemetery in Castlewood, Virginia, the following day, Sunday April 9, 2017, at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of Kingsport, Inc., 301 Louis Street, Ste. 201, Kingsport, TN 37660 and/or Crossroads United Methodist Church.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Eugenia “Gene” Dickenson Dorton.