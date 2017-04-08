Dorothy D. Smith

Dorothy was born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Max and Lucille Pickle Fuchs. She was preceded in death by her sister Lena Acklie, brother and sister in law Daniel & Ilse Fuchs and Roger Smith.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dennis E. Smith, Sr. Sons, Dennis Jr (Bunny) and Dennis III, Daniel (Mandy), Tyler, Layton and Kara Ragan, John (Elizabeth) Andrew, Sarah, Kevin and Malik Stephens, David (Julie), Jake , Matt and Brooke Davis. Daughter Libby (Jay) Wise. Brother in law Vernon Acklie, Sister in law’s and husband Susie(Ronnie) Fisher and Sandy Hansel, PA

Neice, Evelyn (Mike) Hart with whom she lived. Michael Mechler-Fuchs, Manuela Huber, Germany and Arthur (Rhonda) Acklie. Several foster children, great nieces and nephews survive.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 9th @ 2:30 with Earnie Depew at Brick Christian Church, Watauga, TN. It was Dorothy’s wish to donate her body to science.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ladies Circle at Brick Christian Church 815 Watauga Road, Watauga, TN 37694

Friends may visit at the home of Evelyn Hart, Watauga, TN

The family would like to express their appreciation to MSHA Hospice. Especially her nurse Greg, who truly went above and beyond.

Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is assisting the Smith family. (423) 928-6111.