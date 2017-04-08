In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Nell Young Wilcox, grandchildren: Wendy Wilcox Arnett, and Dawn Wilcox; sister, Grace Langston, brothers: Garrett Wilcox, Sam Wilcox, Jay Wilcox, Lee Wilcox, and Charles Wilcox; daughter-in-law, Peggy Wilcox.

Cecil believed in the Lord Jesus Christ and was of the Presbyterian faith. His children and grandchildren were the most important things in his life. Cecil had a fondness for all children and disliked it when someone mistreated a child. He loved telling stories to children and adults. Cecil proudly served his country in the Army Air Corps during WWII. Prior to WWII, he served with the Civilian Conservation Corps.

Cecil is survived by his daughters: Jane McGee and her husband James, Pamela Wilcox, and Tina Grindstaff, sons: Terry Wilcox and his wife Tina, David Wilcox, Cecil Wilcox, Bill Wilcox and his wife Barbara; thirteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service For Cecil will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 2:00 PM in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services with Dr. James Richter officiating Music will be under the direction of Sandy Neal Smith. The family will greet friends from 12:00 PM until time of the service. Burial will follow in Washington County Memory Gardens. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Arrangements for the Wilcox family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples St. Johnson City, TN 37604 (423) 610-7171.