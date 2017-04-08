In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Billy G. Tipton, Brothers, Eugene, Ferrell, and Carol Wayne Williams, Sisters, Christa Lee Arnold, and Gloria Faith Williams.

Barbara J. Tipton has left behind to cherish her memory: Sons: Paul Douglas Tipton and his wife Fredia; Robert Lee Tipton and his wife Nancy; Daughter: Sharon Welch and her husband Phillip; 6 Grandchildren; 5 Great grandchildren; Brothers: Phillip D. Williams and Joanne Engle; Ronald Williams and his wife Sue; Sister: Revonda Cooper; Several nieces and nephews.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Barbara J. Tipton in a funeral service to begin at 1:00 PM Monday, April 10, 2017, in the chapel of Valley Funeral Home with Rev. Craig Shelton officiating. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 11:00 AM and will continue until service time on Monday at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will follow in the Tipton Family Cemetery, Rector Laurel, Flag Pond.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Barbara J. Tipton through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.