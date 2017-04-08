Ashlee Willow Dillon

Ashlee was the lead tech in the CT department of the Johnson City Medical Center and was much loved by her co-workers.

She was a loving daughter, wife and mother.

Ashlee was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethton.

Survivors including her parents are: her wife, Katherine Davis Gentry of the home; a son, Barrett Dillon also of the home; a brother and sister-in-law, Ian Stapf and Kelli Dillon of Johnson City; father-in-law and mother-in-law,

Deborah and Larry Gentry of Murfreesboro; grandfather-in-law, Clarence Suiter of Nashville; a nephew, Colin Dillon of Johnson City;a sister-in-law, Amanda Gentry of Murfreesboro; a brother-in-law and his wife, Daniel and Naomi Gentry of Japan; multiple cousins, aunts, uncles and family friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

A college fund for Barrett is to be established with Sally Dillon as fiduciary and memorial contributions may be made to: College Fund, C/O Sally Dillon, 185 Birch Drive, Erwin, TN 37650.

Memories and condolences may be made via: www.morrisbaker.com .

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Dillon family. (423) 282-1521