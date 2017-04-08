logo

Ashlee Willow Dillon

• Apr 8, 2017 at 3:53 PM

JOHNSON CITY - Ashlee Willow Dillon, 40, of Johnson City, died Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at the Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness. She was a native of Durham, NC, daughter of Raymond Stapf and Sally Eggleston Dillon.

Ashlee was the lead tech in the CT department of the Johnson City Medical Center and was much loved by her co-workers.

She was a loving daughter, wife and mother.

Ashlee was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethton.

Survivors including her parents are: her wife, Katherine Davis Gentry of the home; a son, Barrett Dillon also of the home; a brother and sister-in-law, Ian Stapf and Kelli Dillon of Johnson City; father-in-law and mother-in-law,

Deborah and Larry Gentry of Murfreesboro; grandfather-in-law, Clarence Suiter of Nashville; a nephew, Colin Dillon of Johnson City;a sister-in-law, Amanda Gentry of Murfreesboro; a brother-in-law and his wife, Daniel and Naomi Gentry of Japan; multiple cousins, aunts, uncles and family friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

A college fund for Barrett is to be established with Sally Dillon as fiduciary and memorial contributions may be made to: College Fund, C/O Sally Dillon, 185 Birch Drive, Erwin, TN 37650.

Memories and condolences may be made via: www.morrisbaker.com .

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Dillon family. (423) 282-1521