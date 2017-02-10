Mrs. Myrtle Phillips Bare

Mrs. Bare graduated from Glade Valley High School in North Carolina and was a member of Oak Street Baptist Church. She was a retired seamstress and she loved to sew and travel. She was a very energetic person, “her middle name was Go!”.

Those left to cherish her memory include her devoted daughter, Carole Hayes, and her husband, Dr. Steve Hayes, Johnson City; five grandchildren, Danny Britt and his wife, Amy, Owensboro, KY, Cindy Ferguson and her husband, Marty, Cary, NC, Joann Tindall, and her husband, Billy, Old Hickory, TN, Clay Bare and his wife, Helen, Houston, TX; and Stephen Bare and his wife, Julie, Conyers. GA; three step-grandchildren, Brian Hayes, and his wife, Beth, Concord, NC; Stephanie Richards, and her husband, Ken, Bloomington, IN; Michelle McSwain, Cherryville, NC; twelve great-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Christa G. Bare, Nashville, TN; five nephews and four nieces, and a special cousin, Rev. Evon Pulliam, and her husband, Robert. Her special friends, Gary & Shelia Jones, Hasford and Jean Slemp, Valencia Greenwell, Shelby Hyder, Sue Hardin, Louise Hyder, Rev. Bruce Hendrich and his wife, Lisa, Martha & Lannie Epperson, and Nell and Clyde Jenkins also survive.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. Bare will be conducted on Sunday, February 12, 2017, at 2:00 PM in the Riverside Chapel of the Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Chris Shumate and Rev. Raymond W. Amos, Sr. officiating. Music will be under the direction of Mr. David Arney, organist, and her son-in-law, Dr. Steve Hayes, soloist. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 1:00 – 2:00 PM on Sunday prior to the service or at the home of her daughter, Carole, at other times.

The committal service will follow the funeral service on Sunday, February 12, in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Will Andrews, John Shook, Ervin Bare, Greg Hyder, Stanley Bare, Terry Bare, David Kelly, and McKinley Berry.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to “I Love my Church” C/O of Oak Street Baptist Church, 803 Oak Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

