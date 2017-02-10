Mrs. Alice R. Cloyd

Mrs. Cloyd was born in Washington County but raised in Carter County. She was the daughter of the late Orgil C. & Ada McInturff Reeser.

She was a member of Union Christian Church.

Mrs. Cloyd worked at Gordons Furniture in the purchasing department for 32 years and was a bookkeeper for Miller Construction. She also was a Mary Kay Representative. She loved to sing, decorate, especially the church, and her grandchildren were the light of her life.

Survivors include her husband, John “Moe” Cloyd, of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Robin & Scotty Miller, Telford; sisters, Patsy Warlick (Jim), Gray and Charlotte Walker, Johnson City; one brother, Ronnie Resser (Debbie), Johnson City; grandson, Chase Miller; granddaughter, Reagan Callie Miller; special friends, Connie Jones, Patricia Miller and Melony Broyles; and several nephews and nieces.

The family would like to extend a special thank you and much love to the ICU nurses at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Union Christian Church with Minister Palma Bennett and Rev. Jeremy Dykes officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Saturday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 2:00 pm Sunday, February 12, 217 at Mt. Wesley Cemetery. Friends are request to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.

Pallbearers will be Chase Miller, Josh Cloyd, Brian Miller, Adam Reeser, Andrew Reeser and Tyler Peterson. Honorary pallbearers will be Sonny Miller and Jim Peterson.

Condolences may be sent to the Cloyd family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821