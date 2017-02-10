Mr. Todd Taylor

Mr. Taylor was born in Johnson City and son of Barbara Taylor Williams, Jonesborough and the late Raymond Taylor.

He was a member of Jonesborough Church of Christ.

Mr. Taylor was a Diesel Mechanic. He liked Hot Rod Cars, Dallas Cowboys and collecting knives.

In addition to his mother survivors include two brothers and sisters-in-law, Bryan & Melissa Taylor and Kenny & Judith Taylor, all of Jonesborough; girlfriend, Rhonda Bradshaw, Johnson City; nephews and nieces, Matthew Taylor, Morgan Taylor and fiancé Otha King, Jeremiah Taylor and wife Ashleigh and Sommer Worley and husband Trey; four great-nieces and great-nephew; and his dog “Brownie”.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Sayre officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Saturday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 2:00 pm Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Pleasant View Brethren Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Ron Branch, Mike Hoss, Chris Hoss, Joe Taylor, Trey Worley, Robbie Waddle and Toby Waddle.

Memorial donations may be made to American Lung Association 1 Vantage Way Suite 220 Nashville, TN 37228

