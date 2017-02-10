Mary Zita Green

Mary was a homemaker.

She was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to her parents, her husband Theodore J. Green in 2007, also a sister, Joan Krebbs, preceded her in death.

Survivors include: three daughters, Rita Roberts of the home, Laura Humphreys of Jonesville, VA and Rose Green of Jonesborough; two sons, Theodore J. Green of Milford, CT and Robert Green of Blairsville, GA; fifteen grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Mary is to be cremated and a memorial service is to be held on February 14, from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at the Watauga Point United Methodist Church.

