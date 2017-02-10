Mary Josephine Williams Lafield

She is survived by her daughter, Ina Lafield Powell and husband, Phil of Johnson City, TN; 2 sons, Walter E. Lafield, Jr. and wife, Kathleen of Baton Rouge and Ray Lafield of Baker; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 11 great great- grandchildren. She is preceded in death by 3 husbands; parents, Eugene and Minnie Miles Williams; 2 sons, William Lee Hawkins, Sr. and M. Glenn Hawkins; 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker on Friday, February 10, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The visitation will continue on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Baker Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. officiated by William "Bill" Hawkins, Jr. Graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Baker, LA. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook by visiting bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.