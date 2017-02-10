Jacqueline was a native of Raleigh, MS. She was a daughter of the late Monroe and Annie May Matthews Blackwell.

Jacqueline was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a homemaker who dedicated her life to her family and will be greatly missed.

She attended Discover United Pentecostal Church.

Survivors include: her husband of 47 years, Larry Steven Freeman, Sr.; nine children, Jeffery Lynn Freeman and wife Kim, Michael Freeman, Darrell Freeman and wife Melinda, Tony Freeman, Todd Hugh Freeman and wife Marsha, Tonya Lynn Howard and husband Gary, Matthew Eric Freeman and wife Autumn, Samantha Joy Meade, and Larry Steven Freeman, Jr. and wife Teresa; 20 grandchildren, Amanda, Tiffany, Natalie, Jeffery, Peyton, Angel, Michaela, Amber, Andrew, Caitlyn, Kali, Brandon, Caleb, Garrin, Heidi, Ashley, Emily, Kelsey, Mackenzie, and Cameron; eight great grandchildren; siblings, Carolyn Whittet, Georgia Allen, Kenneth Blackwell, Jerry Blackwell, and Jimmy Blackwell; and several nieces and nephews.

The family of Jacqueline Blackwell Freeman will receive friends from 10 am to 11 am Monday, February 13, 2017 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Following the visitation, family and friends will proceed to Monte Vista Memorial Park for an 11:30 am graveside service. Pastor Calvin Grimm will officiate. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Lakebridge Health Care Center and Caris Hospice for their compassionate care.

