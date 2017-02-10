Leaving behind to cherish his memories is his loving wife of 56 ½ years: Frances (Jean) Callahan Edwards, of Erwin;

Daughters: Angel Whitson and husband Michael, of Erwin; Kathy Ensor and Jeff Campbell, of Johnson City; Granddaughter: Lenee Hendrix and husband Mark, of Johnson City; Grandsons: Chase Whitson and wife Beth, of Johnson City; Caleb Whitson, of Johnson City; Great Granddaughters: Kalen Hendrix, of Johnson City; Kathryn Whitson, of Johnson City; Brothers: Floyd Edwards and wife Cora, of Erwin; Coy Edwards and wife Joyce, of Erwin; S. J. Edwards and wife Edith, of Marion, NC; Sister: Lora Adkins, of Marion, NC; Many beloved nieces and nephews.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute to and remember the life of Harmon Edwards in a funeral service at 4:00 PM, Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Faith Baptist Church. Reverend Harold Lewis and Brother Steve Sparks will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 2:30 PM and continue until service time on Sunday at Faith Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 11:00 PM at Tinker Cemetery. Those attending will meet at Faith Baptist Church at 10:30 to go in procession. Pallbearers will be Travis Edwards, Kevin Edwards, Jeff Edwards, Michael Ramsey, Benny Ramsey, Terry Ramsey, Shawn Edwards, Jonathan Edwards, and Johnny Yates.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net.