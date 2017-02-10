Grace Wilson Tolley has left behind to cherish her memory: Several nieces and nephews including: Chris Wilson and Shawn Wilson and his wife Laura, all of Erwin, Sisters-in-law: Aundria Wilson, who was also her best friend; Linda Sproles of Unicoi; Kate Wilson of Burnsville, NC; Marie Wilson of SC.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Grace Wilson Tolley in a graveside committal service that will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, February 13, 2017, in the Mausoleum Chapel of Evergreen Cemetery with Reverend E. L. Wheeler officiating. Vocal selections will be provided by Queenie Wheeler. Those attending will meet at the Cemetery for the 2:00PM service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Jericho Shrine Center, 1100 Jericho Dr, Kingsport, TN 37663

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net.