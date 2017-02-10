logo

Charles Oscar “Pete” Norris

JOHNSON CITY - Charles Oscar “Pete” Norris, 92, of Johnson City, passed away at his residence on Thursday, February 9, 2017, with his family by his side.

The family will receive friends from 12 pm to 2 pm Saturday, February 11, 2017 in the Morris-Baker Dogwood Chapel or anytime at the home of Mike and Karen Norris, 2306 Avondale Dr., Johnson City. The funeral will be conducted at 2 pm Saturday under the direction of Pastor Bo Deaton. Following the service, family and friends will proceed to Monte Vista Memorial Park for a 3 pm committal service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Please visit www.morrisbaker.com to view the full obituary and share memories and condolences.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Norris family. (423) 282-1521