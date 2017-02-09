Mrs. Peggy O. Russell

Mrs. Russell was born in Washington County and daughter of the late Frank & Pauline Casteel. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Lynn Russell and a son, Lynn Russell.

She was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Russell was a Seamstress.

Survivors include serval nephews and nieces; special friends, Kenda & Bob Bigham, Sue & Joey Phillips and Kenny Dickson; and special God-daughter, Jodi Bigham.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mountain States Hospice and Lynn for their wonderful care.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday, February 10, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Maple Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Ron Thompson officiating, friends are request to meet at the Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the Russell family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821