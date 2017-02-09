Mrs. Evelyn Brabson Guinn Henry

Mrs. Henry was a born in Washington County and daughter of the late A. A. & Lula Mae Mongold Brabson. She was also preceded in death by her first husband James Arthur (Pete) Guinn and second husband Saunders Henry, one son Philip B. Guinn, granddaughters Stephanie Guinn and Paula Graffagnino, three sisters, Helen Henderson, Charlotte Kinnick, Wilma Archer and one brother Marshall A. Brabson.

She was a member of Grace Brethren Church where she was Church Secretary, Sunday School Teacher and President of WMF. She was also a member of Bowmantown Home Demonstration Club. She graduated from Washington College Academy. She was a wonderful seamstress and sewed for many people throughout her long life and always greeted you with a smile. She enjoyed reading and had read 97 books last year.

Survivors include three sons, James M. Guinn (Joy), David I. Guinn (Pat) and Galen C. Guinn (Sandra); two step-daughters, Pat Kirkpatrick and Jane Menge; nine grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, seven step-great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, several nephews and nieces and one special furry friend, Baby, who stayed by her side.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm Friday, February 10, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Grace Brethren Church with Dr. David I. Guinn, Pastor Robert Skeen and Pastor Dave Blevins officiating. Graveside services will follow at Grace Brethren Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Aaron Guinn, Junior Guinn, Justin Aiken, Daniel Smith, Andy McKee and Kent Archer.

Condolences may be sent to the Henry family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821