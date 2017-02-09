Mr. Marvin McKinney

Survivors include his wife, Bobbie McKinney, one daughter, Karen Garland, and her husband, Richard; one grandson, Matthew Garland, and his wife, Rachel; one great-granddaughter, Olivia; one great-grandson, Will; a sister, Blanche Garland and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. McKinney served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and worked in printing at ETSU at the University Press. He loved God, his church, and his family. He was an active member of Sinking Creek Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening, golf, NASCAR and the Atlanta Braves.

A service to honor the life of Mr. McKinney will be conducted on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Garry Edwards officiating. Music will provided by Lora Lowe. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Sunday prior to the service.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted on Monday, February 13, 2017, at 11:00 AM at Roselawn Memory Gardens with Pastor Jayson Hoagland officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Military honors will be provided by the Carter County Honor Guard. Those wishing to attend are invited to meet the family at the cemetery at 10:50 AM on Monday.

The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff of CLC 1 & 2 at the VA Medical Center for their help and support.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Sinking Creek Baptist Church Food Pantry, 2313 Elizabethton Hwy, Johnson City, TN 37601.

