Mildred “Cupe” Franklin Vaughan

• Today at 2:23 PM

ELIZABETHTON - Mildred “Cupe” Franklin Vaughan, 97, Elizabethton, went home to be with her Lord Thursday, February 9, 2017 in the Pine Ridge Care Center after an extended illness. A native of Mitchell County, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Hank & Essie Hughes Franklin. She had lived most of her life in Elizabethton. She had lived a number of years in Flint, Michigan. She was one of the Founders of First Free Will Baptist Church in Flint. Mildred and was one of the founding members of Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church. She served as the Children Choir Leader, sang in the adult choir and was a Sunday School Teacher for several years. She also served as custodian at the church and fellowship hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband Doyle “Red” Vaughan, by two grandchildren: Travis Stoltz and Sonja Stanley, a brother and sister-in-law, Bud & Maxine Franklin and three sisters & brothers-in-law: Mittie Bell & C.B. Johnson, Virginia & Jim Harem, Helen & Spencer “Spud” Ward and a son, James A. Vaughan.

Survivors in two Daughters and One Son-in-law: Joan & Philip Staltz and Carole Estep. Seven Grandchildren and their husbands and or wife: Kim Whalen, Stacie & Keith Stowell, Tina Vaughan, Jimmy & Angie Vaughan, Tony & Dawn Stotlz, Rachel & Derrick Konen, Kristy Horne. Her great grandchildren: James Whalen, Andrew Whalen, Ashley Horne, AJ Horne, Nick & Kay Stowell, Aaron Stowell, Bryce Stowell, Kylee Stowell, Emily Lusk, Owen Lusk, Kayleigh Stoltz, Shawn Stoltz, Jacob Stoltz and three great great grandchildren: Colin Stowell, Katie Stowell and Rose Marie Stoltz. Her special friends: Buck & Sue Shoemake, Linda Wiseman, Sam Harrison and Junior Stanley, many nieces & nephews.

A Service to celebrate the life of Mildred Vaughan will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 12, 2017 in the Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Johnson and Rev. Charlie Trivette officiating. Interment will follow in the Franklin Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Potter officiating. Active Pallbearers will be Deacons of the church. Music will be provided by the church. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the church. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Dr. Vivian Clark and the staff at Pine Ridge Care Center for the excellent care she received. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Vaughan family