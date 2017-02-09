Lorena Honeycutt Webb

Lorena graduated from Tipton Hill High School in North Carolina, and resided in Tennessee since then. She was a homemaker, a seamstress, and an accomplished artist. She taught painting classes in this area and in Florida for several years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thurman Webb, and her parents, Jess and Martha Wilcox Honeycutt.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Webb Davidson of the home; granddaughter, Melissa (Lisa) Davidson Hencherick (Phil) of Cumming, Georgia; two great grandchildren, Anna and Will Hencherick, of Cumming, Georgia; two sisters, Roma Honeycutt Gray (Stanley) and Gerrell Honeycutt Lequieu (Richard), both of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be conducted at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff at Four Oaks Nursing Home in Jonesborough.

